HELENA- On Wednesday, Governor Steve Bullock outlined protocols to increase testing capacity in Montana.
A part of the state’s core preparedness responsibilities in the Reopening the Big Sky plan is ensuring those who are symptomatic can be tested for COVID-19 and trace contacts Bullock said.
A testing target of 60,000 tests for the virus per month will be worked towards with time.
Last week, Montana received 5,000 swabs from FEMA and 10,000 more swabs on Tuesday to begin ramping up testing. This week, another 7,000 swabs from FEMA are expected to arrive along with an additional 3,000 swabs from a private vendor that have already arrived this week.
A provision of testing supplies for Montana will be supplied through public and private partnerships among the federal government, states and private labs.
A release from Bullock says testing protocols will be scaled based on availability of swabs and other testing supplies.
Bullock added that, short term, they will continue to ask providers to test anyone with one or more symptoms, including the CDC’s recently expanded list of symptoms.
“If any Montanan has one or more of these symptoms, I’m asking you to get tested,” Bullock said. “And I’m asking providers to do that test.”
Beginning next week, all employees in nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be tested throughout the next month.
After the tests are done, enhanced surveillance will be conducted at the facilities.
Starting next month, enhanced surveillance testing will begin in Montana’s tribal communities as well.
“With enhanced surveillance, our goal is to take a sample of the represented population in certain communities to get an estimate of what could be happening with the virus,” Bullock said.
Five strike teams made up of a certified nurse and five national guard members have also been established to help in the event of positive tests as surveillance testing is done in vulnerable populations.
The teams will be able to provide assistance to nursing homes, long term care facilities and tribal communities in the event of a COVID-19 positive test beginning next week. They will also be available to provide training and assistance with proper infectious disease control protocols to any facility that requests it.
Bullock also announced that CARES act dollars will be used to establish a $5 million grant program for local health departments, tribal public health, and urban Indian clinics. The grant money can be used to help enhance existing COVID-19 contact tracing programs, support local businesses in developing plans to safely reopen and adhere to social distancing guidelines, and increase education or enforcement activity.