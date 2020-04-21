HELENA - Governor Steve Bullock is asking Montanans for feedback on how the state should make use of federal coronavirus relief funds provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The state put together a webpage accepting feedback from Montanans on what categories they think could use the most financial assistance.
According to the Montana Department of Commerce, Governor Bullock also put together a consulting group of specialists providing guidance on where these funds should be spent.