HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock says the stay-at-home order was so they can take every step to get ahead of the coronavirus and to avoid overwhelming hospitals.
“What we really did there is ask Montanans to exercise some common sense,” Bullock said. “We know that we can stop community spread by social distancing, by not being out all the time, and the request really is to say ‘all of us are one community, and let’s take care of that community right now.’”
“Better to take these steps now than having to deal with it months and months down the road,” he added.
Bullock went on to say this epidemic is an economic challenge, and that he views it through the lens of what is best for Montana and its communities, adding that a lot of factors are looked at every day.
While focusing on testing supplies, personal protective equipment and the steps needed to make a plan in the event a healthcare facility or hospital becomes overwhelmed, Bullock says he also is looking at how local, small and larger businesses are being impacted.
“We’re taking the steps that we think are best in what is a rapidly changing and dynamic time to both protect Montanans and to do what we can to ease the community spread and sort of flatten the curve of more infections occurring. We need to take the steps to make sure that we can preserve and get this economy running again once we’ve got our hands around this.”