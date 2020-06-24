HELENA- Health officials with the Department of Health and Human Services and Governor Steve Bullock gave an update on new cases of COVID-19 in the state during a press conference Wednesday.
During the press conference, Bureau Chief Jim Murphy and Lead Epidemiologist, Stacey Anderson explained how the virus spreads through the state from county to county.
Case maps were presented to show how cases can spread from one person to another, and from one county to a neighboring county, using recent data and clusters of cases.
The Custer County COVID-19 Case Cluster Map shows how one group setting had spread the virus to several others, with some of those confirmed cases being asymptomatic.
Stacy Anderson said the asymptomatic cases show why it is important to test at the time of finding because they may not show symptoms, and to identify cases sooner and get them isolated to reduce the spread in the area.
The Big Horn County/Crow Reservation/Yellowstone County COVID-19 Case Cluster Map shows how the virus had spread to another area through necessary medical appointments Anderson added.
Jim Murphy explained another graph, highlighting how out of state travel can play a factor in spreading the virus through communities.
A case in Ravalli County tested positive for the coronavirus four days after coming back to Montana from traveling out of state.
“Right now, this is still an investigation in progress, but the local health department tells us today that this single case in Ravalli County is gonna be really part of a group of four cases,” Murphy said. “As the family members are symptomatic and they’re going to be counted as cases as well.”
An additional close contact in the case was a driver for the family that is quarantined as a close contact and under observation and is not currently considered a case as they do not have any symptoms and have not tested positive.
Another example given was visitors from out of state who came and stayed at a household, spending a lot of time in the household with family members.
Shortly after the out of state visitors arrived, the two became COVID positive cases.
“They were diagnosed in Montana, but they’re not going to be counted on our map,” Murphy says. “Because they were tourists, they’re transient to Montana.”
The cases will be counted in their state of residence, but Murphy added that they will be noting the cases so people understand the role tourism takes in Montana’s outbreaks.
The two did pass the virus on to a member of the household they were staying with, however, Murphy says right now it looks like that may be as far as this case goes.
Workplace clusters were also discussed during the conference.
Murphy explained a cluster that involved a Missoula Healthcare worker cluster.
One case had appeared to infected four other workers in that setting.
“It shows how contagious this virus is, and how even in a workplace setting, not social distancing and not using PPE all the time can lead to a pretty quick outbreak,” Murphy said.
The case included one of the confirmed cases who had spread the virus to three other people outside of the initial jurisdiction, including two cases in Lewis and Clark County.
So far, eight cases have been confirmed in the event, and they are currently working on watching close contacts.
Another event was discussed by Anderson which involved another workplace and transport vehicles.
“One thing I want to point out about this cluster is that it rapidly involved multiple counties and additional states, with just this one cluster,” Anderson said.
The cluster included two settings, including one person who was traveling in a transport vehicle, Anderson adding that it was likely that there was someone that was symptomatic at the time possibly with non-traditional symptoms.
An entire van of seven people ended up testing positive for the virus, who all worked in different crews in the workplace.
The cluster rapidly expanded, included multiple cases from multiple counties in Montana, each person having multiple contacts identified and involved multiple states.
“This really stresses the fact that when we talk about being in places where you can’t social distance, it’d be a great idea to wear a mask to protect yourself, lower your risk. And if you’re the one who might be asymptomatic or presymptomatic, to prevent that risk of spreading to others,” Anderson said.
Murphy says a few lessons can be drawn from the examples, the first being that if you’re ill, stay home and consult with your provider. If you’re not ill, social distance to the extent that you can and if you can’t, wear a mask.
A lot of cases include Montanans returning to the state after travel, and Murphy asked that people should be careful and follow the advice and instructions of your health provider and local health departments.
“If you’re asked to quarantine or isolate, there’s a good reason for that ask,” Murphy said. “If they’re recommending guidelines like social distancing like keeping your restaurants or business place operating at a certain percentage of capacity, these things are all done for a reason.”
State Medical Officer, Gregory Holzman, M.D. added that since when they learned about the virus, they have discovered a lot.
“We’ve learned lots of new ways for preventing transmission of the virus, and trying to implement old ways,” Holzman said. “When new information comes forward, we adapt the guidelines and reflect our new knowledge. Things have changed, even some of the things we’ve done before have changed.”
Governor Bullock spoke on how it’s easy to understand how this can grow quickly if we are not careful.
“I do ask folks, we’re all fatigued of COVID, but the one case can actually quickly spread, and we all need to continue to do our part as Jim, Stacy and Doctor Holzman underscored,” Bullock said.
During the press conference, Bullock also announced that on Thursday changes to assisted living and nursing home facility visitation restrictions will come in an updated directive.
The facilities may allow visitors in accordance with CMS guidelines and after notifying residents and family members.
CMS guidance is the federal guidelines for what nursing homes should have in place before they allow visitation according to Bullock.
“It’s very strict, they should have a plan, they should monitor local cases, should make sure they have local or hospital capacity and sufficient PPE,” Bullock said. “CMS also recommends that assisted living facilities follow the same guidance. Additionally, CMS recommends that the facilities implement consistent testing protocols through giving all residents a single baseline test and then continuing testing of their employees thereafter.”
Bullock said facilities should still continue encouraging virtual visitation methods, especially for visitors from out of state and from areas of concern with widespread community transmission. The governor also said facilities shouldn’t allow visitors if there has been a recent case or cases of COVID-19 within the facility in the last 28 days.
Visitors should also be screened for symptoms and have their temperature taken the governor added.
Bullock said the decision was made in consultation with an assisted living visitation policy working group made up of providers, nurses, facility managers, public health and the Department of Public Health and Human Services.