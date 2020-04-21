Many of you have reached out asking: when is the Governor going to speak again, and when will we know what the state is doing to reopen after coronavirus?
We now know Governor Steve Bullock is expected to speak to the public and the media again Wednesday afternoon, though a specific time has not yet been announced.
As to what he will decide, is still unclear. He could extent the stay-at-home order for another two weeks, or he could let the current order expire April 24th, as he originally planned.
If the order expires, the Governor has stated Montana will follow federal recommendations from the White House and CDC, to open the state in a three-phase process.
Phase One includes guidelines for school, large venues, bars and gyms, though the Governor may adjust some of those to fit Montana. More specific details can be found here.