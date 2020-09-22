HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock held a press briefing Tuesday along with public health experts on the recent rises and trends in COVID-19 cases in Montana.
Bureau Chief of the Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau Jim Murphy provided an update data trends Montana has been experiencing in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, Montana has reported approximately 10,700 total COVID-19 cases with about 600 total hospitalizations, 100 people actively hospitalized and more than 160 deaths. Murphy says Montana began experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases in June and lasting until mid-July. Montana began to see stabilization in case numbers from mid-July to early September. Murphy stated last week, Montana started to see a rapid increase in reported cases with 490 reported.
Murphy says 19 out of 56 counties in Montana saw a rise in cases, six of those had a significant increase with 56-percent of the nearly 500 case climb. The six include Deer Lodge, Rosebud, Flathead, Roosevelt, Missoula and Yellowstone.
Lead Communicable Disease Epidemiologist Stacey Anderson went into further detail explaining where significant increases in Montana's reported case numbers are stemming from.
Anderson says every age bracket in Montana experienced a rise in cases but experienced a significant rise in cases. Anderson said the first connection to rising cases is schools opening. She adds as of Friday, 62 schools in the state reported a positive COVID-19 case which include all school levels and universities. She says in the under 19 age group, local health investigations revealed more than a 90-percent spike in cases from Sept. 4 to Sept. 18.
Anderson said according to further local health investigations linked to the cases, there is a connection to social gatherings, including parties, family gatherings or bars. Anderson said the state saw a 50-percent increase in reported cases in people aged in their 20s and 30s over the course of Sept. 4 to Sept. 18.
The second setting linked to an increase in case numbers are congregate settings which include schools, senior living facilities and correctional facilities.
Anderson transitioned into talking about prevention steps and methods to reduce the spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine or treatment is available. The prevention methods include practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, practicing good hygiene, staying home while sick and keeping away from others who are sick. She highlighted the importance of wearing a mask in the event social distancing is not possible.
Dr. Greg Holzman took to the podium explaining, "While we still don't know a lot about COVID-19 or the coronavirus, we have learned a lot over the last nine months." Dr. Holzman says they were able to gather information based on what experts have learned in places like Seattle or New York and in rural versus metropolitan areas.
Dr. Holzman said it is clear the fact most people who become infected with COVID-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms and recover without issues. He added there is more to comprehend about the virus' long term effects.
"For all that's going around, political spin will not stop the coronavirus," Dr. Holman explained. "We need to continue to work together to decrease the diseases in the community."
According to Dr. Holzman, COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in August; however, he says it is in the top 10 leading causes of deaths in Montana. Dr. Holzman said, "Sadly, the number recently passed motor vehicle fatalities."
"For decades, public transportation and health and many others have been working to decrease premature deaths. We have had interventions put in place to protect individuals and the community, we have traffic laws, seatbelt laws, public education about impaired driving and much much more," Dr. Holzman said.
Gov. Bullock stepped up to the podium reiterating, "You can't have a health economy without a healthy workforce."
He updated from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry a comparative performance dashboard shows Montana has the sixth fastest employment recovery in the nation. He added there were fewer job-losses from the February peak up until the April trough in contrast to other states with a decrease in 11.6-percent versus the national average of 16-percent.
Gov. Bullock said the unemployment rate from August was reported at 5.6-percent, smaller than the national average and in seventh place for smallest unemployment rate.
Gov. Bullock said, "Montanans showed their resilience in coming together to fight this virus last spring and early summer." He added yesterday's case numbers were reported greater than 260 cases in a day.
"A number that is uncomforting and a trend that we cannot continue down," Gov. Bullock said. "We need Montanans to be just as resilient as we were back in spring and early summer now and in the coming future. For economic recovery to continue down the promising path that it is, we need to be."
Gov. Bullock than stated he is concerned over the last week's significant spike in cases.
Gov. Bullock said he received a document from the White House before the weekly phone meeting with the vice president, the national COVID-19 task force and state governors.
"The document from the White House encourages that in areas of high transmission, in Montana, that we should be issuing fines where there is a failure to wear a mask."
Gove. Bullock said he will not be handing out fines for failures to wear a mask; however, he urges the public to encourage others to wear them. He added the vice president and other senior administration officials are also encouraging mask wearing.