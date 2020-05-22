HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock has issued two flag proclamations in honor of victims of the coronavirus and in honor of Memorial Day.
Flags flown in the state of Montana are ordered to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020, out of respect of the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic and their families.
From Governor Bullock’s Flag Proclamation for honoring victims of the coronavirus:
Together, we mourn every life that has been claimed by the novel coronavirus in Montana and around the Nation. To date, 93,061 Americans have lost their lives to this horrific disease and it continues to claim more than 1,000 American lives each day. Each of those deaths leaves behind countless loved ones who mourn the loss of a parent, sibling, child, or friend.
My heart and the hearts of all Montanans go out especially to the 16 Montanans whose deaths were caused by COVID-19 and to their families and friends.
Flags flown in the state of Montana are ordered to be displayed at half-staff on Monday, May 25, 2020, until noon and raised to full-staff in honor of Memorial Day.
From Governor Bullock’s Flag Proclamation in honor of Memorial Day:
On this day, we mourn the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms and liberties we cherish. Though we are in mourning, at noon the flag is raised to full-staff to honor the heroes still among us and symbolize that we are a living nation—resilient when faced with loss.