During a press conference Thursday, Governor Steve Bullock announced that starting at 12:01 am Saturday, March 28, they are implementing immediate measures and ordering Montanans to shelter in place and stay at home.
Bullock said Montanans are to stay home except for essential activities, essential business activities and outdoor activities as long as people comply with social distancing requirements.
The order will be effective from Saturday, March 28, until April 10.
Essential businesses will remain open, including restaurants that are offering curbside and takeout services.
All public and private gatherings occurring outside a household or place of residence of any number of people are prohibited by the Directive.
Individuals who are homeless are exempt from the order, however, they are strongly urged to find shelter the Governor said.
If someone is in Montana from out of the state and staying in a hotel, Bullock says they are expected to follow the directive and stay in the hotel other than for essential activities and services.
Essential activities Montanans are allowed to leave for are outlined in a release from Governor Bullock.
Essential activities include:
For health and safety. To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members (including, but not limited to, pets), such as, by way of example only and without limitation, seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or medication, or visiting a health care professional.
For necessary supplies and services. To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such as, by way of example only and without limitation, groceries and food, household consumer products, supplies they need to work from home, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences
For outdoor activity. To engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with social distancing, as defined below, such as, by way of example and without limitation, walking, hiking, running, or biking. Individuals may go to public parks and open outdoor recreation areas, including public lands in Montana provided they remain open to recreation. Montanans are discouraged from outdoor recreation activities that pose enhanced risks of injury or could otherwise stress the ability of local first responders to address the COVID-19 emergency (e.g., backcountry skiing in a manner inconsistent with avalanche recommendations or in closed terrain).
For certain types of work. To perform work providing essential products and services at Essential Businesses or Operations or to otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in this Directive, including Minimum Basic Operations.
- To take care of others. To care for a family member, friend, or pet in another household, and to transport family members, friends, or pets as allowed by this Directive.
A list of identified essential workers during the COVID-19 response can be found on the CISA website here.
You can read Governor Bullock's full stay at home directive here: