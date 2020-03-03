HELENA - Montana Governor Steve Bullock, state health and emergency response officials set forth the Governor's Coronavirus Task Force on Tuesday as an effort to take action in preparation for coronavirus in case it hits Montana.
Below is the release in part from the Office of the Governor regarding The Governor's Coronavirus Task Force:
"The Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force is a multi-agency task force that will coordinate public health response, continuity of government, and communication between state, federal and local partners. The Task Force will be led by Adjutant General Matthew Quinn, who has overseen similar situations. General Quinn directs the Department of Military Affairs, including the Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) division which is well versed in multi-agency coordination and all-hazard response planning. DES will engage agencies including the Department of Military Affairs, Department of Administration, Department of Commerce, Department of Labor and Industry, and Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS). The Governor’s chief of staff and budget director will also sit on the Task Force."
"As Governor Bullock has directed, we have to ensure our state is prepared for the potential affects coronavirus may have in our state," Major General Quinn said in the release. "We are working to ensure agencies within state government are ready and able to support this public health response."
The release says DPHHS has been operating with local health officials supervising the 25 people in the state who got back from mainland China recently. One person in Montana was tested for coronavirus, but did not test positive. DPHHS stresses the importance of supervising those showing symptoms of the virus immediately in order to act appropriately and prevent transmission.
According to the release, after getting test kits from the Centers for Disease Control, the DPHHS public health laboratory is now able to test samples for coronavirus instead of sending them to the CDC.
"This is significant because it will allow us to test with a much quicker turn around," DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said in the release. "This will allow us to better support testing efforts for medical providers in the state should the need arise."