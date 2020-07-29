Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE TO DEVELOP ON THE TERRAIN SOUTH AND WEST OF THE AIRPORT. THESE STORMS WILL LIKELY DROP INTO THE VALLEY AND MOSTLY DIMINISH BUT OCCASIONAL LIGHTNING, BRIEF RAIN, AND GUSTY WINDS ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH 4PM.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...HIGH TEMPERATURES FOR WESTERN MONTANA VALLEYS, MID 90S TO LOW 100S, CENTRAL IDAHO VALLEYS, UPPER 90S TO 110 DEGREES. * WHERE...IN MONTANA, MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS, WEST GLACIER REGION, KOOTENAI/CABINET REGION AND LOWER CLARK FORK REGION. IN IDAHO, LOWER HELLS CANYON/SALMON RIVER REGION, OROFINO/GRANGEVILLE REGION, SOUTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS AND NORTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&