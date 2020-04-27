HELENA - Governor Steve Bullock is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to let state processors perform and adjusted set of USDA regulations bringing Montana meat to food banks for Montanans in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from the Governor's Office, Bullock wrote a letter to the USDA secretary Sonny Perdue after they refused the request from the Montana Department of Livestock. The release says the proposal would decrease food waste and provide meat to those in need.
“I believe the request by our state meat inspection authorities is a reasonable step that should be approved,” Governor Bullock wrote in the letter. “Our proposed protocols would enforce the intent of our food safety regulations and ensure that food is not wasted at a time when many Montanans need access to food during this crisis.”
According to the release, making Montana produced meat more available in food banks would decrease food waste during the COVID-19 pandemic.