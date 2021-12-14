HELENA, Mont. – The state distributed $2.7 million in federal funding to public and private schools this fall to help them remain open, Governor Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced via press release.
“We prioritized getting this funding out the door as quickly as possible to ensure staff and students were safe at schools this fall,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Since we first began distributing funding for rapid testing in the late summer, DPHHS has distributed $2.7 million to help minimize the spread of COVID in schools.”
The funding is part of a federal school reopening program to provide all the resources necessary to operate a successful screening testing program. The program tests students and staff to identify potential cases of COVID, prevent outbreaks and allow schools to remain open.
The program also covers expenses related to the prevention and detection of COVID, including staffing support.
To date, funding has been awarded to 75 total public and private school districts. This includes a total of 223 schools with an enrollment of more than 78,000 students.
“Testing offers an additional layer of prevention, helping schools to provide in-person learning for their students with confidence,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said.
The program uses BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests to support screening to detect asymptomatic cases. In some cases, symptomatic testing, for those who come to school feeling well but develop symptoms during the school day, may also be performed.
Other allowable expenses are also covered, such as paying temporary staff, personal protective equipment, hygiene and cleaning supplies and more.
All Montana K-12 public school districts and private schools are eligible for this funding.
To participate, schools can complete a brief online application to receive up to $45,000. The average award amount thus far is $36,394 per school.
Additional funding is available to schools to support this effort throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
School systems participating in this program are encouraged to design their own unique testing programs that work best for their students and staff on the local level.
Regardless of participation, any K-12 public or private school can get COVID BinaxNOW rapid antigen test kits to use as part of their school testing and screening programs.
“Test kits can be ordered free of charge directly from DPHHS,” Meier said.
He added the BinaxNOW COVID tests do not require a medical professional to collect or conduct the tests. While a school district or school-based nurse is preferable, any staff member can be trained to conduct the tests.
For more information on how to order test kits, contact Dana Fejes at dfejes@mt.gov or call 406-444-5520.
For detailed information about the funding and access to the online application, visit dphhs.mt.gov/schoolhealth/ELCschoolreopening.
Questions can also be emailed to schoolhealth@mt.gov.