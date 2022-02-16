HELENA, Mont. - Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte is joining 15 other governors as well as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in calling for a reinstatement of the vaccine and quarantine exemptions available to cross-border truck drivers.
Vaccine and quarantine mandates for cross-border truck drivers were reimposed in January by the U.S. and Canada.
In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden, the leaders say that terminating these exemptions has negative impacts on the North American supply chain, the cost of living and access to essential products for people in both countries.
“The timing of your decision to terminate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions could not have been worse, as North America already faces grave supply chain constraints. These constraints, combined with increasing inflation, place significant burdens on the residents of Canada and the United States,” the letter reads.
The leaders say they understand the importance of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19, but that the removal of the exemptions is unnecessary and will impact the amount of drivers available to transport vital supplies across the border.
You can read the full letter here.
Governor Gianforte joined in on the letter with Premier Kenney, Premier Moe, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.