HELENA - Montana is on a downward trend for new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as hospitalizations due to the virus in the state Governor Greg Gianforte said Wednesday.
During an update on Montana’s response to COVID-19, Gianforte said we are currently seeing 85 percent fewer new COVID-19 cases now than what we were seeing in mid-November.
“While we aren’t out of the woods yet, we continue to make progress and our trend lines remain promising,” Gianforte said. “But it’s just not about our positive trend lines as far as new infections and hospitalizations, it’s just positive progress we’re making in getting shots of safe and effective vaccine into the arms’ of Montanans.”
As of Feb. 17, 189,971 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 55,504 Montanans are fully immunized.
Gianforte also spoke about how Missoula County had been selected to receive vaccines through the Federally Qualified Health Center COVID-29 vaccine program.
“When I reached out to President Biden, I let him know that we can administer half of our weekly allocation of first doses in one day,” Gianforte said. “... the problem remains that we aren’t getting our fair share of vaccines.”
Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester and Congressman Matt Rosendale were thanked by the governor for helping him secure vaccine allocations for Montana residents from the Biden administration.