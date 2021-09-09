Greg Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. - Following the announcement that President Joe Biden will be requiring federal workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte shared a statement, saying the mandate is “unlawful and un-American.”

The following is the full statement from Gov. Gianforte:

President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and un-American. We are committed to protecting Montanans’ freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach.

