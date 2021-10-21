HELENA, Mont. - Professionals at the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the governor’s office held a briefing Wednesday regarding COVID-19 in Montana.
Information from the briefing was based on information available as of Oct. 15.
According to a readout of the briefing from the Office of the Governor, cases of COVID-19 in Montana decreased by 16% from the week before, with 5,747 cases.
Hospitalizations related to the virus were up 9% from the week prior, averaging 485 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 each day.
Last week, 90 Montanans passed from COVID-19. The readout notes that the figure captures death reported during the period and may include past death as DPHHS is conducting a data reconciliation process.
Unvaccinated Montanans accounted for 85% of hospitalizations, and 77% of deaths from April 1 to Oct. 15.
The median age of unvaccinated individuals who were hospitalized was 61, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who were hospitalized with a breakthrough case was 75 during that same time.
In addition, the readout says the median age of unvaccinated individuals who died was 71, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who died as a result of a breakthrough case was 83.
Over the same period, the youngest unvaccinated individual who died from COVID was 24 years of age, and the youngest vaccinated individual who died from COVID as a result of a breakthrough case was 43 years of age.
Last week, 42,742 tests for COVID-19 were conducted, and Delta remains the predominant variant in the state, with 99.9% of specimens collected and sequenced in September and October being Delta.
Montana received over 2,000 doses of monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb) this week.
For the week ending Oct. 15, 12,784 vaccine doses were administered. The briefing notes that data for the most recent week are preliminary and are expected to be an underestimate of the doses administered during the week, due to a reporting lag.