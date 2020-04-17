HELENA- Governor Bullock said during a press conference Friday the stay-at-home order and all other directives expire on April 24, and after that date, he will move forward with a phased reopening.
“Because we acted early with input from public health and emergency response experts, Montana does have a significantly lower rate of infection per-capita than many of our neighboring states that have not implemented stay-at-home directives,” Bullock said. “The aggressive actions that we took early has made it so relative to many places in this nation, we are in a much better position.”
A Coronavirus Relief Fund Taskforce will examine the unique needs of each region and provide guidance on how to use the funds after federal guidance is received on how the $1.25 billion can be spent.
“It’s more than just how to spend money though, coming from the CARES Act or the federal government,” Bullock added. “We’ve also been working on how we can actually get to the point so Montanans can both earn and spend more as well.”
A process based on military strategic planning principles is being looked at for when and how Montana can safely begin to take steps to reopen.
The process, according to Bullock, includes the expertise of public health, emergency responders, local providers and business and industry leaders.
The phased reopening will move forward with guidance from General Quinn and experts, not unlike what was recommended at the federal level.
Bullock added that this will be a gradual process and that once the state reopens, we want to be able to stay open.
“We gotta recognize our new normal is going to look a little bit different,” Bullock said. “The virus isn’t going away, and we’re going to have to continue to adapt with how we live with it for the next while.”
A deliberate plan will come next week that includes planning on in if we face any setbacks, Bullock announced.
Bullock said that if a surge in new cases is not seen, there are a handful of primary markers at this time for phasing a reopening.
“First there has to be a sustained reduction of new cases for at least 14 days,” Bullock said. “It’s important because 14 days is the incubation period for the virus…”
“Second, we need to make sure that our hospitals are able to safely treat all patients, both COVID-19 and those with other conditions, especially in our rural areas. Third, we need to make sure that we have the capacity to test all people with COVID-19 symptoms, and the capacity for our state and local public health officials to conduct active monitoring of newly confirmed cases and their contacts.”