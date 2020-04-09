SHELBY- Governor Steve Bullock and Major General Matthew Quinn went to Shelby Thursday, visiting an assisted living facility and meeting with the people on the frontline of fighting COVID-19 in the community.
The full release from the Toole County Health Department:
Shelby, Mont – On April 9, 2020 Governor Bullock and Major General Matthew Quinn visited Shelby to meet those who are on the frontline of fighting COVID-19 in our community.
The morning visit with Governor and MG Quinn, who is the Montana COVID -19 Task Force Leader, began with a briefing on the current situation in Toole County. The local healthcare entities continue to work closely together with the Public Health Department as cases continue to be confirmed. From the very start of COVID-19 in Toole County, the state has been involved and has provided assistance.
Marias Heritage Center (MHC), an assisted living facility, was the next stop to meet and thank the National Guard Airmen and dedicated staff. The Airmen and staff at MHC are an amazing team that have been working together to ensure that all needs at the facility are taken care of. Window greetings with the smiling residents were a highlight for all.
Across town at Marias Medical Center staff lined up outside and were greeted by the Governor and MG Quinn. A special thanks to all of these frontline workers was followed up with questions and answers pertaining to healthcare across Montana.
The final stop on the visit was at the Amtrak Station to see personally how the National Guardsmen who are currently placed there are screening passengers who disembark. This is one of the measures being taken to help protect Montana, and the National Guardsmen were thanked for their continued efforts in fighting COVID-19.
The continued support provided from around the state during this pandemic is greatly appreciated. In rural Montana, we continue to #KeepOnKeepingOn with the support of everyone across the state.
