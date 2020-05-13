HELENA - Governor Steve Bullock held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon focusing on Montana's financial situation before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
A release from the Office of the Governor outlines how Montana's secure financial position prior to the pandemic under Governor Bullock's leadership. According to the release, Montana began the 2020 Fiscal Year with a balance of more than $360 million unobligated funds. The Office of the Governor says they were able to place $57 million of those funds into the Budget Stabilization Reserve that was made in 2017. The Office of the Governor says the state's Fire Fund, made in 2013, has $55 million in funding putting Montana in a secure place as wildfire season approaches.
Next, the Office of the Governor touches on how Montana's stable financial position stands out in the nation. The governor's office says set aside money is letting the state comprehend and calculate the pandemic's economic effects, and sustain critical essential services in the near and distant future. The governor's office explains the budget office is predicting there will be a balance of $113 million in general funding by the end of June 2021. However, the governor's office says the budget office will have a clearer understanding of the general fund by July once they receive income tax earnings.
Finally, the Office of the Governor says they will ensure they properly manage the state's budget during and after the pandemic. The Office of the Governor's release reminds Montana is not free from the financial effects of the pandemic hitting the entire nation. The governor's office says the budget office is planning how they can save money and compensate for lost financial gain.
"The state is not in a position to have to make unnecessary, across-the-board cuts to essential services – ones that Montanans are relying on more than ever during this pandemic," the Office of the Governor says.