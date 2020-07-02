HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock took to Twitter and shared some posters showing how he says “Montanans wear face coverings all the time,” even when we’re not preventing disease.
“Montanans, choose your favorite adventure - and pass it on,” the Governor tweeted Thursday, sharing four posters showing people wearing masks while doing various activities across the Treasure State.
The posters show people fishing, snowmobiling, skiing and bow hunting, and say “Montanans wear face coverings all the time” while expressing how preventing disease is like fishing, only you never catch anything, winter, only warmer, skiing, with no chance of orthopedic injury, and bow hunting, only people can see you.
Montanans, choose your favorite adventure - and pass it on. pic.twitter.com/vJ7yBODE0x— Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) July 2, 2020