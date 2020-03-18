Two additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Montana by Governor Bullock.
According to the release, the cases include:
A Missoula County patient in his 50s
A Gallatin County patient in his 60s
Montana’s total cases of coronavirus is now 12 including these two patients.
The full release is as follows:
MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today confirmed two additional positive cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana.
The Missoula County patient is a male in their 50s.
The Gallatin County patient is a male in their 60s.
The tests, conducted by the DPHHS Public Health Laboratory, were confirmed Wednesday evening.
Today’s additional cases brings Montana’s total number of cases to 12. A case announced Wednesday morning for a male in their 20s from Gallatin County will be classified as a New Hampshire case after it was determined the patient is a resident there.
State and local public health laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to CDC for confirmation. From now on, respiratory samples positive for SARS-CoV2 in a state and public-health laboratory will be considered “positive” with no need for further testing.
DPHHS and the local county health departments are immediately following up to learn more details about the two individual’s exposure risk, travel history, and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patients.
All patients will be isolated or quarantined pursuant to public health guidelines. Those who came into close contact with the individuals will be monitored for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms per CDC guidance.
The number of tests performed are updated daily here:https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt