HELENA- During a press conference Thursday, Governor Steve Bullock announced he has issued an executive order to put Montana into a State of Emergency due to the changing situation surrounding coronavirus.
There are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in the state, but Bullock emphasized that could change at any time.
“While we still don’t have a diagnosed case in Montana, I do anticipate that we will have a case soon,” Bullock said.
One of the reasons Bullock said they held the conference was to provide as much transparency as they could along the way.
So far, many events have been canceled or are limiting who is allowed to attend, and Bullock announced that there could be additional things happening and closures.
“Potentially, I could have roles to direct closures under the emergency order the authorities are there, I think for individual event managers and people that are putting together events they should be thinking about that also for individuals that decide to go to them.
We’re going to be assessing those things 24 hours a day.”
Several new resources are now available to Montanans to receive reliable information about COVID-19 including an informational phone line at 1-888 333 0461 where Montanans can call to receive reliable information about their concerns and an email they can send messages to at covid19info@mt.gov
At this time the phone line will allow people to leave a voicemail with their question or concern and they will hear back from a state official.
Both the phone line and email will be operating during working hours but Bullock added that if there is a demand they will look into further staffing beyond workday hours.
A website has been launched for information for COVID-19: covid19.mt.gov which links to the Montana DPHHS website.
“The most important thing Montanans can do right now is help protect themselves, their families and their communities,” Bullock said. “It’s not just for yourself, it’s also in the event, you know, as you come in contact with other individuals.”
A Coronavirus Task Force was created by Bullock ahead of a potential spread of the virus to Montana.
“The task force will continue to meet regularly to closely monitor the situation to develop new and additional steps now and in the future to support our fellow Montanans.”
If any person were to test positive, Bullock says that it will be announced right away.
It was also announced that there is the capacity to test over 1,000 people for the virus.
A full press release from the governor's office is included below:
MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency to exist within the state of Montana related to the communicable disease COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The emergency order puts the state on highest alert; still no confirmed cases in the state.
“Now is the time to plan, not to panic. Our state has been preparing for coronavirus to come to Montana and we will be prepared to respond all along the way,” said Governor Bullock. “Just like we do when any challenging situation hits our communities, we stick together to make sure that we mitigate the impact, that we have an appropriate response, and that we slow the spread.”
The emergency order allows the governor to direct a coordinated response to an outbreak of communicable disease. This includes mobilizing all available state resources, such as emergency funds or personnel from the National Guard. It also allows the governor to take additional steps as warranted.
There are no confirmed cases in the state of Montana to date. However, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, local health departments, health and medical departments and local jurisdictions have activated response plans and protocols for prepare for the arrival of the virus in Montana.
On March 3, Governor Bullock activated the Governor’s Task Force, a multi-agency executive task force, to prepare the state and ensure the state, local public health, and the federal government are working together to keep Montanans informed with accurate and up-to-date information. The Task Force is spearheaded by Adjutant General Matthew Quinn, who oversees the Disaster and Emergency Services division which is well versed in multi-agency coordination and all-hazard response planning.
The Task Force has launched an informational phone line at 1-888-333-0461 and Montanans can also email questions to covid19info@mt.gov. State public health officials will be responding to inquiries from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
A website has also been set up to keep the public apprised of Task Force actions at COVID19.mt.gov. Montanans can also visit the DPHHS website at www.dphhs.mt.gov for the most updated and timely health information related to the coronavirus. The Governor’s Office, Task Force, and DPHHS will continue to provide up-to-date information to Montanans as it becomes available.