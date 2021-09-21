HELENA, Mont. - Fulfilling all formal requests from hospitals in the state, Governor Greg Gianforte announced he is sending Montana National Guardsmen to support their COVID-19 response.
“Joining doctors and nurses on the frontlines, the men and women of the Montana National Guard will provide critical supports to our hospitals as their systems are strained,” Gov. Gianforte said.
“While these Guardsmen will help ease the heavy burden our frontline health workers face,” Gov Gianforte continued, “the best long-term solution to this crisis is for Montanans to talk with their doctor or pharmacist and get vaccinated. While we will not mandate them, vaccines are safe, they work and they can save your life. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus.”
The 70 Guardsmen will begin assisting hospitals this weekend and next weekend, as stated in a release. They will help assist with non-medical ICU, environmental services, patient data entry and COVID testing.
Last week, the governor announced that 10 National Guardsmen would begin assisting Billings Clinic in its COVID-19 response on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Seven National Guardsmen also began assisting the state lab last week.
Since last week, the state has received six formal resource requests from hospitals for 70 National Guardsmen.
Those requests are being fulfilled as follows:
- On Sept. 15, St. Peter’s Health in Helena submitted a formal request for 10 Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 10 Guard.
- On Sept. 15, Billings Clinic in Billings submitted a second formal request for 10 additional Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 10 Guard.
- On Sept. 15, St. James Healthcare in Butte submitted a formal request for six Guard. This request will be fulfilled with six Guard.
- On Sept. 17, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings submitted a formal request for 10 Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 10 Guard.
- On Sept. 17, Missoula County submitted a formal request for 24 Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 24 Guard.
- On Sept. 20, Bozeman Health in Bozeman submitted a formal request for 10 Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 10 Guard.
The state says they are working with and anticipating additional formal requests for Guard resources from several other hospitals. At the direction of the governor, all hospitals have received a COVID-19 response resource guide, which includes step-by-step instructions on how to submit a formal request for Guard resources.
The governor’s office will continue to provide resources to hospitals to help them secure necessary staffing and proactively and directly collaborate with hospitals to help address needs as they arise.
At the governor’s direction, Montana Disaster and Emergency Services is assisting hospitals in the process of securing full reimbursements from FEMA for their COVID-19 staffing needs.