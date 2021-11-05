HELENA, Mont. - Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte, and Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon gave statements Friday after a lawsuit was filed by several state attorneys general and employees looking to block a recently announced vaccine mandate for private employers.
The following is Governor Gianforte’s statement:
“President Biden’s heavy-handed vaccine mandate is illegal in Montana, and I stand with Montana employers and Attorney General Knudsen as he joins other states to challenge the president’s unlawful overreach,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Not only does President Biden’s mandate violate Montana law banning vaccine-based discrimination, but also it will further strain Montana employers already facing a worker shortage. We will use all tools at our disposal to protect Montanans against this gross, unprecedented federal overreach.”
The following is Governor Gordon’s statement:
“These legal actions are essential to stopping the unconstitutional mandates from the Biden Administration. This is a result of the hard work by our Attorney General. I thank General Hill and her team for their efforts to protect the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries. We have been preparing for this battle and, as promised, we are now joined in the fight to protect our civil liberties. Rest assured I am committed to using every tool possible to oppose these unlawful federal policies.”