GRANITE COUNTY- Commissioners in Granite County have passed a resolution declaring an emergency due to the threat of COVID-19 and associated health issues in Granite County.
As of March 18, all official information regarding Granite County and the response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus will come from Incident Commander Mark Ransford and his team according to a release from Mark Ransford.
The Granite County Board of Health has also ordered all restaurants and bars within the county to close for one week according to the release. The matter will be revised March 24 and each following week until the closure is lifted.
An Emergency Operation Center has been activated at a Level 1- Internal EOC Activation. Any questions regarding the EOC can be directed to Dustin Muhly at 406-531-5442.
The hospital and clinic will remain open, however, residents are asked to call ahead before coming in for treatment. No walk-ins will be allowed unless it is a medical emergency.
The release also recommends people avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people; avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits; and practice good hygiene.