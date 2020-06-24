GRANITE COUNTY- The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Granite County was reported Wednesday afternoon.
A release from Granite County COVID-19 Response says contact tracing protocol has been implemented by the Public County Health Nurse.
The release says Granite County Hospital District will begin offering state sponsored COVID-19 testing to anyone without symptoms beginning next week, Wednesday, July 1 in Philipsburg and Tuesday, July 7 in Drummond. Testing will be conducted in a drive-through style outside of the clinics.
Drummond Clinic will be held on July 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Philipsburg Clinic will be held on July 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23. Additional cases will be added as needed.
Testing at the locations will begin at 9:00 am through 4:00 pm and the cost is covered by the State of Montana.