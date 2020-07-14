Great Falls Albertsons employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREAT FALLS - Albertsons is confirming Tuesday an employee at their location on 10th Ave. S. has tested positive for COVID-19.
Albertsons says in their statement, regarding the positive test result, the employee has not been working at the store since July 10.
The following is a statement from Albertsons:
"The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority. We have learned that an associate at our Albertsons store on 10th Ave S in Great Falls, MT, has a confirmed case of COVID-19. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery. That associate is now receiving medical care. Following CDC guidelines, our Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine. These employees will be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay.
The associate has not worked at our Great Falls store since June 10. That store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process since that day. In an abundance of caution, we conducted a thorough cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting with guidance from third-party sanitation experts. The store will remain open and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process in every department.
We have reaffirmed with all associates that they need to wash hands and disinfect check stands every hour and to practice social distancing. We have also reminded them that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, stay home and call their healthcare provider right away."
*(11:58 a.m.) Article was corrected to state the employee was last working at the store July 10 instead of June 10 as listed in the statement