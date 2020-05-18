Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA MT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA...FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...FLOOD STAGE MAY BE REACHED LATE TOMORROW EVENING. * IMPACT...FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&