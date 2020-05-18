GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Animal Shelter is practicing some changes following the orders of the Governor's Phased Reopening of Montana Directive and the City of Great Falls beginning Monday, May 18.
In a Facebook post, the Great Falls Animal Shelter is asking people to call in advance for staff availability for animal intake requests.
The shelter is only giving animal licenses and permits only over the phone or by appointment, those needing renewals are asked to call in advance.
The shelter asks those who are interested in adopting or kennel viewing to make an appointment over the phone.
The shelter says they are still pausing inspections for multiple-animal and multiple animal hobby breeder permits.
The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.