Below is the email sent to Montana Right Now regarding the latest changes happening with the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce:
To our valued Chamber Members,
As many of you are well aware, the COVID-19 is causing disruption to our schools, businesses and community. We are truly in uncharted territory as our government, health departments, schools, and you are all grappling with multiple changes almost daily!
We want to be respectful of the seriousness of this pandemic while remaining calm and thoughtful as we make decisions going forward.
It is critical we are guided by facts and then use common sense as we make decisions for ourselves, our businesses and our community.
In light of this, we want to share several things with you from your Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
First and foremost - We will be following the state as well as our county and city officials and health department as to direction and closures.
We don’t have many events scheduled at this time and will be in contact with those businesses and organizations that have events coming up in the next several weeks and working through decisions with them.
- We will be postponing our committee meetings at this time.
- Our Leadership High School session day this week has been canceled and future session days for both Leadership Great Falls and Leadership High School are postponed at this time. These groups normally visit various businesses and we don’t want to be a distraction or disruption and want to be aware of social distancing for their staff and team as well.
- Our conference room at this point in time, will not be available for meetings over the next two weeks.
Secondly – we are in contact and having conference calls with local officials and the U.S. Chamber. The U.S. Chamber is working with congress on several items to help mitigate some of the challenges business is having along with the impact on our medical facilities and clinics.
- As an employer, please do not send sick employees to the hospital! Please have them contact their primary provider first for direction. Again, please do not send them directly to the hospital as they are being overwhelmed. If you feel you need to go to the hospital, please contact their help number they have set up for your questions and concerns related to COVID-19 BEFORE going.
- Benefis – (406) 455-2500 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Great Falls Clinic – (406) 454-7275 available 24/7
- Alluvion Health – (406) 454-6973
Thirdly – We want to make sure we support each other, and this includes supporting our businesses in our community. Many restaurants are highlighting their delivery or pick up options. We are working on a list of these restaurants and hope to send it out today or tomorrow. This is a great way to support our restaurants as well as buying gift cards to use later.
As a business, you have many choices facing you in the near future and we are here to support you!
A few thoughts and suggestions during this anticipated slow-down to ask yourself:
- What can I do to support other businesses? What anticipated needs do I have and what businesses can I partner with to help each other?
- How can I help assist my employees with their needs? Is there a project that has been put off, that I can have the staff work on in order to keep them at work, instead of cutting their hours?
- What do my customers and clients need from me as a business leader in the community? How can I assist them with the help they need as we move forward as a community?
As leaders, we need to be the innovators and idea champions to help each other get through these times ahead of us. This is what makes Great Falls Great and Great Falls strong as a community.
Here are some resources that may be useful to you:
· CDC Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers
· SBA Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Your Great Falls Area Chamber will be here for you and will continue to provide information and updates as we move ahead. In the meantime, be safe, make wise decisions, support each other and we will all be better when this passes.
As always, I consider it a privilege to serve you!
Shane Etzwiler
President/CEO
Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce
(406) 761-4434