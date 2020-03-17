The Great Falls Clinic released its formal plan for handling COVID-19 cases.
The following is from Great Falls Clinic and available on gfclinic.com.
1. A 24/7 COVID-19 Helpline has been implemented. Please call ahead prior to visiting the Great Falls Clinic if you have fever, cough, and shortness of breath or have concerns you might have COVID-19.
2. For questions related to COVID-19, please contact our helpline number at 406-454-7275. If phone lines are busy, patients are encouraged to leave a brief message with a call back number.
3. We would like to ensure all departments within the Clinic are safe for normal visits and surgeries by maintaining a specific location for sick visits.
Effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020:
4. All patients, visitors, vendors, and staff will be screened every day they enter the facility. All points of entry will be monitored and screened patients will be identified with a unique sticker each day to verify they have completed COVID-19 screening requirements at the door.
- 1 station at Main Campus, 1400 29th Street South
- 1 station at Hospital, 3010 15th Ave South
- 3 stations at Specialty Center, 3000 15th Ave South
- 1 station at Surgery Center, 1509 29th Street South
- 1 station at Montana Plastic Surgery Center, 1600 9th St South
5. In order to contain the spread of any unwanted germs, the Northwest Clinic at 1600 Division Road, Great Falls has been identified as the primary location to send patients that fail our screening test.
6. If a patient presents with any COVID-type illness, they will not be seen in any location except for the Northwest Clinic.
7. Northwest Clinic will only be accessible to evaluate patients with respiratory illness, (fever and/or cough, shortness of breath, sore throat) only. There will be no other entry allowed into this facility until further notice.
8. Patients who require, or will likely need, hospital care related to COVID-19 complaints will be directed to our Emergency Department, 3010 15th Ave South.
9. We understand testing costs may prohibit some patients from being tested, therefore, we are reviewing all costs for testing patients when screening for COVID-19 and adjustments will be made and communicated with providers. We are working to lower these costs to accommodate during the pandemic. Some of those tests include influenza, respiratory viral panel, and COVID-19 testing. Most commercial insurances have communicated that testing for COVID-19 specifically will not have an out of pocket impact on patients. Patients should be encouraged to reach out to their insurance company for specific details regarding these costs.
10. The Great Falls Clinic does NOT have COVID-19 testing kits and those tests are directed to other laboratories once other tests are negative and COVID-19 is suspected.
11. Northwest Clinic’s hours will also be extended through the weekend to manage this volume – Updated hours are as follows:
- Northwest: Monday- Friday, 7:30 am – 6:00 pm
- Northwest: Saturday- Sunday, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Immediate Care Center- Monday- Friday, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
- Immediate Care Center – Saturday- Sunday, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
12. Screening questions include the following:
- Anyone exhibiting symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath
- Who have traveled to the following areas in the last 14 days including: China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and Europe and;
- Have been in contact with someone who is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 virus and not wearing appropriate protective equipment
13. We are working on a work-from-home policy to increase social distancing options for our staff.
14. Visitors will be severely restricted in all settings and a policy will be presented with guidelines on the management of visitors.
15. Students and volunteers have been cancelled to increase social distancing.
16. We have removed all reading material and coffee percolators from our waiting areas to reduce possible contaminants.
17. We will work with all patients requesting to reschedule, please call us at 406-454-2171.
Tips for our patients
- Practice social distancing, avoid large social gathering. Instead order take-out or buy a restaurant gift card for future use if you want to support a local business. Many local shops are offering curbside pick-up!
- Bring your own reading material to your next doctor’s appointment.
- Leave space between yourself and those in the waiting areas or check-in lines.
- If you are worried about attending your appointment, call ahead and ask questions.
- Cough or sneeze into your elbow.
- Instead of a hug or a handshake, give a peace sign or a shoe-to-shoe tap.
- Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer when you see it.
- Take care of yourself and your family.