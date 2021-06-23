GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department will be having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Great Falls College MSU campus Wednesday, June 30.
According to a release from CCHD, the clinic will offer the vaccine for students, staff and the general public who are at least 12-years-old.
CCHD will vaccinate students, staff and their immediate family members from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the general public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Hall located in room G66 at 2100 Sixteenth Avenue S on campus.
“We are so pleased to be partnering with the Cascade City-County Health Department for an on-campus vaccination clinic,” Dr. Susan J. Wolff, CEO/Dean of Great Falls College MSU, said in the release. “The college is eager to provide this clinic for our students, faculty and staff for the campus to continue business as usual. To help keep our community open and safe, the general public also is welcome to receive vaccinations.”
CCHD is offering the Pfizer, J&J and Moderna vaccines--people between the ages of 12 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine--everyone else who is at least 18 may receive any of the three.
Students and staff are asked to bring their ID cards to the clinic.
Those receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must be available July 28 to receive their second dose.