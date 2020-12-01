GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Municipal Court has canceled the yearly canned food drive originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.
The court is unable to guarantee COVID-19 social distancing and safety protocols to hold the event, the City of Great Falls says in the release.
The City of Great Falls writes, "In an effort to continue to support the Great Falls Food Bank during this time, the Municipal Court encourages the public to consider donating food items to the Food Bank, regardless of the Canned Food Drive being canceled. Happy Holidays from the Municipal Court staff!"
The court is extending fine payments for one month, when requested, during the month of December. The public may make requests at the municipal court window or their email, citycourt@greatfallsmt.net.
Open court appearances are not needed. If there is a failure to make a payment, the court will reinstall the payment plan without a court appearance, The City of Great Falls says, but requests must be made at the municipal court window.