GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools released a daily active COVID-19 case count for each school within the district.
The following GFPS schools have active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Oct. 5:
- Lewis & Clark Elementary (1 active case)
- Longfellow Elementary (2 active cases)
- Loy Elementary (1 active case)
- Meadow Lark Elementary (3 active cases)
- Riverview Elementary (2 active cases)
- Whittier Elementary (1 active case)
- West Elementary (1 active case)
- East Middle School (5 active cases)
- C.M. Russell High School (2 active cases)
- Great Falls High School (3 active cases)
- Paris Gibson Education Center (1 active case)
In total, GFPS is reporting 22 active COVID-19 cases within the district.