GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In lieu of Governor Greg Gianforte's decision to lift the state mask mandate, Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) said they will continue to require masks.

GFPS said their mask protocol will remain in place until the CCHD has met and the school board has had a chance to consider any recommendations brought forward from staff members.

