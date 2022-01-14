GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A decision on if in-school classes will be held for students in Great Falls will be made this weekend.
Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) students have been learning from home since Tuesday as many classrooms were left without substitutes across the district Monday.
According to GFPS, as of Friday morning, there are over 250 COVID-19 infected students and staff, which is the highest number of infections the district has seen since winter 2020.
“As a School District, we are once again faced with making decisions based on the best available data we have at the time,” GFPS wrote in a release. “The District Leadership appreciates the adaptability and flexibility of our staff, students, parents and community partners.”
The district is analyzing the infection and isolation rates of staff to determine if they will have the staffing to reopen schools safely on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
A final decision will be made on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5:00 pm over a Facebook Live session to update the community on the status of school closures for the week.
Updates and information on rapid testing clinics and vaccine clinics can be found on the GFPS Facebook page here or on the GFPS website here.
