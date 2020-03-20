GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Rescue mission is taking preventative measures following the outbreak of the coronavirus and is limiting activity and suspending some services.

The Great Falls Rescue Mission (GFRM) will be able to stay open to serve the homeless in the community, according to a release from the GFRM, they are categorized as a healthcare facility/hospital per the Center for Disease Control.

Since they are staying open, GFRM says all shelters are taking heightened preventative measures including limiting activity in and out of each facility, not allowing visitors of guests inside, and continuously disinfecting each facility.

Public lunch and dinner have been suspended, instead, the GFRM is providing snack meals to those in need.

Anyone seeking shelter will be subject to testing, including temperature checks for temperatures over 100, UA (urine drug) testing, and a screening questionnaire regarding COVID-19.

Shelter is being limited to anyone who has been living inside Montana, and anyone looking to check-in who has been living outside Montana may be referred to other sources in the community.

Cold weather services will still be available to anyone seeking shelter for the evening. Check-in for the cold weather services is at 10:00 pm.

Starting immediately, all volunteer opportunities are suspended. GFRM says their employees are currently taking care of guests’ needs at this time.

The GFRM Thrift Store is closing because of the high volume of donations and customers the store interacts with.

The GFRM is also only accepting donations of food and money unless there is an immediate need. Anyone who would like to donate can do so at the Administration Office located in the Cameron Family Center at 408 2nd Avenue South, East Entrance. You are asked to call ahead so GFRM admin staff can meet you at the door or curbside.

The 57th Annual Banquet has been postponed until Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Heritage Inn as well.

The whole release from the Great Falls Rescue Mission:

These are extremely trying times for all of us throughout our Community, our Nation, and our World. At Great Falls Rescue Mission (GFRM), it is our top priority to protect the health and safety of our guests, our community volunteers, and our staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Great Falls Rescue Mission has been categorized as a healthcare facility/hospital per the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which allows us to remain open and continue to serve the homeless in our community. We are following the recommendations provided by the CDC, which means we are taking heightened preventative measures and have decided to implement the following actions effective immediately:

1.All shelters are taking heightened preventative measures and are limiting activity in and out of each of our facilities, which means visitors of guests are not allowed at this time. Guests will be granted approval to leave for essential outings such as work and doctor’s appointments. We are continually disinfecting each facility, following the 20 second hand washing procedure, coughing into elbows and maintaining the recommended social distancing of 6 feet. Public lunch and dinner have been suspended. We are providing sack meals instead to anyone who is in need.Anyone who is seeking shelter, will be subject to testing, including: temperature checks for temperatures over 100, UA (urine drug) testing, and a screening questionnaire regarding COVID-19. Shelter will be provided for anyone who has been living inside Montana. Anyone seeking to check-in from outside the state of Montana may be referred to other resources in the community.If you would like to refer someone to Great Falls Rescue Mission and they need help, please call us ahead of time at (406) 761-2653. It is our desire to help everyone as best as we are able to all the while keeping our current guests safe and healthy all at the same time.Cold weather services will be granted to anyone seeking shelter for the evening and will be asked to check-in at 10:00pm. Cold weather services apply at the Women’s Shelter & Cameron Family Center when it is 32 degrees or below and at the Men’s Shelter when it is 25 degrees or below.

2. All volunteer opportunities are suspended effective immediately. In order to exercise extreme caution in protecting our guests, volunteers and staff, all volunteer opportunities will be suspended. We value our GFRM volunteers; however, GFRM employees are currently taking care of our guests’ needs at this time.

3. The GFRM Thrift Store is closed until further notice. Due to the high volume of donations and customers that our Thrift Store interacts with, we will be halting all Thrift Store services and all donations. We will continue to provide updates and will determine when it is safe to reopen.

4. We will be accepting food and monetary donations only. All clothing and household donations are suspended at all GFRM facilities until further notice. Other donations will not be accepted at this time unless it is an immediate need, which will be posted and updated on our website here: http://gfrm.org/ways-to-help/needs-list. If you would like to bring down a donation, we ask that you bring them to our Administration Office, located in the Cameron Family Center at 408 2nd Ave S, East Entrance. Please call ahead so that essential GFRM admin staff can meet you at the door or curbside.

5. The 57th Annual Banquet has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Heritage Inn. Due to the CDC's recommendation of limiting groups to 10 people or less for a period of 8 weeks, the annual fundraiser that was set to take place on Monday April 6th, will be put on hold. Our scheduled speaker, Frank Peretti, has agreed to still speak on September 21, 2020.

As a result of the COVID-19 Outbreak, our staff and resources will be stretched very thin. Many individuals, businesses and churches have reached out and asked how they can help during this time. THANK YOU! We humbly ask you to consider helping us by donating online here today. We will continue to take food and monetary donations during this time. Great Falls Rescue Mission currently provides shelter and three meals a day to over 230 individuals including 60 children and youth.

Local help is available through contacting United Way's Helpline #211 .This resource is available to anyone who has been affected by COVID-19 and will help free medical and emergency responders to address immediate help needs. We are working closely with the City County Health Department and many other agencies to ensure the safety of all. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and will provide GFRM status updates as they come available. Please check our website www.gfrm.org for the most up-to-date information and announcements. For questions or concerns, please contact our GFRM Administration office at (406)761-2653.