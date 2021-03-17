GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced Wednesday they will continue the current mask requirement in all schools. This news comes after Cascade County said they will rescind the county's mask mandate.
GFPS said they have experienced an increase in the number of students and staff who contracted COVID-19 this month. They said they have also seen an increase in students and staff missing school or work due to contact tracing.
Though this week, the number of people infected has gone down, they will continue the requirement of masks to protect staff who have been unable to get the vaccine.
"At this point it is in the best interest of our students and staff to stay the course and continue to maintain the health and safety standards that are working and in place," GFPS wrote in a Facebook post.
