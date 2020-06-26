Great Falls to celebrate socially distanced 4th of July events

GREAT FALLS - Organizers are following through with 2020 Fourth of July events in Great Falls; however, the city is celebrating Independence Day under social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.
The parade will commence at 11 a.m. starting from the corner of 2nd and 2nd South and finishing on the intersection of Park Drive and 1st Ave. North -- surrounding streets will close at 10 a.m.
This year, organizers elongated the parade route to allow a bigger capacity, including “people pods” so community members can socially distance while viewing the parade, according to a release from the City of Great Falls. The City of Great Falls says the "people pods" have a 25-person capacity, and are 30-feet wide with 10-foot long barriers in between.
This city is hosting two different fireworks displays -- one at West Bank and the other at Centene Stadium. Both displays will start at 10:30 p.m.
The City of Great Falls says they will close West Bank Park, Elks’ Riverside Park and River Drive between 1st Avenue North and 6th Street all day at 6 a.m. in an effort to reduce large crowds and the possible spread of COVID-19.
The City of Great Falls asks the public to adhere to city ordinances when launching or selling fireworks within city limits.