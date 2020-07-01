GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Transit District received $3 million from the Federal Transit Administration to cover transit operations and preventative repair costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said the following statement in a release:
“This critical funding will help support the transportation infrastructure needs of the Great Falls community and ensure our transit system in the city has the resources needed to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak,” Daines said. “I will continue working to support Montana infrastructure as we safely reopen the economy.”
According to Daines' release, the funding is coming from the CARES Act passed by the Senate in March.