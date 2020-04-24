HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock announced Friday, April 24 that the growth rate of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montana has slowed.
During a press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in Montana, Bullock said the growth rate of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has slowed since we had reached 300 reported cases of the virus, and that there has not been an increase in community-acquired cases.
In Montana, there are 39.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people as of April 17 Bullock said, with neighboring states such as Wyoming having 71.2 cases per 100,000 people, North Dakota having 57.5 cases per 100,000 people, South Dakota having 159.5 cases per 100,000 people and Idaho having 92.6 cases per 100,000 people.
“It’s important to recognize that as we see the numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in Montana, it’s important to also see and recognize the individuals that are recovering,” Bullock said. “For example, of Gallatin County’s 146 reported cases, only five are still active. The rest have recovered.”
“Montana has had the resources to consistently perform contact tracing since COVID-19 was first identified in our state, as we enter into phase one, I have no doubt that this excellent work of local public health will continue,” Bullock said. He went on to say that the state will provide support for contact tracing beyond the current support epidemiologists provide if additional help is needed in certain areas.
On Wednesday,Governor Bullock outlined the plan for a phased reopening of Montana, a release from Bullock saying the plan to reopen was based on the latest scientific evidence and data and in consultation with public health experts, healthcare providers, business leaders, and emergency management professionals.
Bullock explained that the plan to reopen relies on Montanans to follow social distancing guidelines whenever possible and continuing to limit gatherings.
Before we can move on from phase one, which is set to start on April 26 for individuals and April 27 for employers, Bullock says we need to see what happens with the virus in the state.
Bullock also added that it is impossible to put a time constraint on when phase two will begin, and that it depends on how the community and the virus acts.