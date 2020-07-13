With the Missoula City-County Health Department’s order to wear face masks inside all businesses, one business is ramping up production of face masks for sale.
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in East Missoula has a team of volunteers handcrafting masks. Plus these masks are available in a variety of patterns.
“Bringing people together to help, and empower, each other is just what we do,” Habitat Executive Director Heather Harp said. “The sewing process is relatively easy, and the benefits of each sale are manifold, an affordable, reusable protective mask goes to a community member, funds are raised for building homes, and we’re able to engage volunteers in a new way.”
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Habitat said they have has had to adjust their business plan to maintain staff and volunteer safety.
After having to close for a brief time Habitat staff hope to see the mask sales help make up for that time.
Masks are $10 each and machine washable. The ReStore is open from 10 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, as well as 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday.