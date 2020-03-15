HAMILTON - The Hamilton School District has announced schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow staff to prepare for potential long-term closures.
The district posted the following on Facebook Sunday:
The Hamilton School District is closely monitoring the rapidly unfolding situation with COVID-19. For the safety of our students, staff and families we will cancel school this Monday March 16th and Tuesday March 17th to prepare for a potential long-term school closure.
During this time, we will make plans to deliver instruction and meals.
We are holding an emergency meeting of the board tonight at 7:30, Sunday March 15th, to discuss the issues related to a temporary closure of HSD#3 due to the presence of COVID-19 in the greater Hamilton area.
We wish to provide the opportunity for the public to observe and participate. However, we also do not want to present a further danger to our community by creating a gathering that could undermine the advice and direction our health professionals are giving us. We will provide the opportunity to observe the meeting by Facebook LIVE on our Hamilton School District #3 page. We will accept comments in writing via email before and during the meeting.
Comments can be sent to stewartj@hsd3.org