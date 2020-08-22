KALISPELL- A resident has died at a long term care facility where health officials say there is a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) says they have identified an outbreak of coronavirus in connection with a long term care facility in Flathead County.
The health department says all cases are isolated and all close contacts have been notified.
They also say they are working closely with the facility to prevent further transmission of the virus.
“We must continue to be vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department. “We all have an important role to play in protecting our most vulnerable community members.”
Due to HIPAA regulations, the name of the facility or further details are not being released at this time.