HELENA- Health officials and Governor Steve Bullock held a press call Wednesday, giving an update on COVID-19 in Montana, and giving warning about what the upcoming flu and cold season could do to already strained hospital capacity in parts of the state.
In the upcoming months, flu and cold season will add additional strain to health care workers currently dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus according to doctor Shelly Harkins of St. Peters Health System.
“The impact of COVID on our health system has much less to do with hospitalizations here at St. Peter’s Health from COVID at this point, and more to do with how widespread disease, like we are now beginning to see here, causes staffing constraints that limit our ability to care for patients,” Harkins said.
“When our staff are out on mandated quarantine after being deemed contacts, or because they are ill from COVID, our capacity is strained,” Harkins said, adding that they are nothing without their trained dedicated medical professionals.
St. Peter’s Health currently has four people hospitalized due to COVID-19, and the Helena community and surrounding communities they serve are seeing an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases Hawkins says.
“Just yesterday we reported a record number of cases in Lewis and Clark County, so we are losing ground in the battle against the virus.”
Doctor Mark Williams of Bozeman Health thanked those who embrace and role model these public health behaviors, asking those who do not to reconsider.
“We know you really do care about your family, friends and community, and this is a great time to make a difference,” Williams said.
Jim Murphy, head of the Infectious Disease Bureau, says there are some specific concerns in parts of the state about hospital and ICU capacity, mentioning the Billings area who serves a large region of Montana and parts of Wyoming.
“We have seen some instances there where supplies are getting pretty tight, and as we move into respiratory season in the fall… there is concern that those systems are going to be even further stressed,” Murphy said, adding that some days, they have been down to single digits in capacity for patients.
In Great Falls, Benefits Hospital is reporting that they have 37 COVID-19 patients, 7 in the ICU, and are currently at 115% capacity Doctor Greg Holzman, State Medical Officer says.
Hospital and ICU capacity are being closely watched, and Murphy says they will increase reporting with additional details in the coming weeks as we move into the influenza season.
“It’s not that we’re overstressed right now, but our hospitals are certainly busy, and this puts us in an especially difficult position as we move into cold and flu season,” Bullock said. “We need to get this virus under control, and the way we can do it is by once again taking this virus seriously.”
Bullock also said that the state has filled personnel resource requests in tribal areas that are seeing concerning spread of the virus, with 72 individuals who are supporting efforts on the Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Fort Peck and Blackfeet Nations.