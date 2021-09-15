HELENA, Mont. - Community health partners are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic Thursday, Sept. 16 in Helena.
A release from St. Peter's Health said the drive-through vaccination clinic is for qualified people to receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose, including people 12-years-old ad up.
In addition, the clinic will also be distributing third-dose booster shots for people severely immunocompromised and have received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots at least 28 days ago.
Children under 18-years-old must have a parent or legal guardian with them in order to receive a vaccination.
The clinic will have the Moderna, Pfizer and a small supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, at a first-come, first-served basis, free of charge.
The clinic will be located in the parking lot behind St. Peter's Health Medical Group - Broadway Clinic at 2550 Broadway Street in Helena.