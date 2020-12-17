The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allocated $12 million in pandemic aid towards Montana healthcare providers Wednesday, Dec. 16.
According to a release from Sen. Jon Tester's Office, 162 Montana providers received the funding from the phase 3 general distribution of the Provider Relief Funding program.
“Montana’s health care providers have been bravely responding to this pandemic for months, and need every available resource,” Tester said via release. “This funding will help providers keep their doors open and continue treating patients while keeping Montana families and communities healthy.”