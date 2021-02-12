SPOKANE, Wash- We have been following the journey of one healthcare worker through the vaccine process, Matt Fleming, just recently got his second dose.
Over 200 people were vaccinated alongside Fleming. Of those 200 people, 10 of them experienced side effects and one of them was Fleming himself.
“I went to bed, and I woke up Friday morning, and I felt horrible,” Fleming said.
Last Thursday Fleming received the second dose of the vaccine, after he received that second dose he was told about 8 to 12 hours after the shot, he might start to feel something.
“And like clockwork at about 9 p.m. Thursday I started feeling a little bit like I was getting the chills,” Fleming said, “and I thought oh goodness this was interesting.”
Fleming was having a vaccination reaction, his immune system was reacting to the antibodies that it started producing three weeks ago.
“I felt worse unfortunately than I have felt in years as far as body aches, fever, chills, interesting, my eyeballs my eye sockets hurt,” Fleming said, “I felt like someone was stabbing my eyes and my ears hurt it just hurt my eardrums.”
Fleming said though it felt uncomfortable he knew his body was doing its job, he said the reaction was surprising.
The total length of his pain was only a few hours, when he woke up Saturday morning he said everything was fine.
Regardless of the side effects, he says he would do it all again.
“I was feeling so rough on Friday evening, I just kept telling myself I am so grateful I have had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Fleming said, “I felt in a weird way gratitude for the opportunity to be vaccinated and now I feel relieved and grateful that —- as I said before, I’ve done my part.”