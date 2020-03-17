lunch generic
MGN

HELENA  - Helena Public Schools have set up a free food pick-up service for children ages 1 to 18-years-old at eight schools throughout Helena.

The service includes lunch and breakfast and are available to children no matter what their enrollment status is. In a release, the school asks adults to accompany children 5-year-old and younger. 

The school asks families to fill out a short confidential survey in order to make there is enough food available and to avoid wasting.

The free meals may be picked up at the following school locations:

  • Rossiter Elementary: 11:00 am to 11:30 am
  • Four Georgians Elementary: 11:00 am to 11:30 am
  • Broadwater Elementary: 11:45am to 12:15 pm
  • Warren Elementary: 11:50 am to 12:20 pm
  • Bryant Elementary: 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm
  • Smith Elementary: 12:45 pm to 1:15 pm
  • Central Elementary: 1:15 pm to 2:00 pm
  • Kessler Elementary: 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm

Tags

News For You