HELENA - Helena Public Schools have set up a free food pick-up service for children ages 1 to 18-years-old at eight schools throughout Helena.
The service includes lunch and breakfast and are available to children no matter what their enrollment status is. In a release, the school asks adults to accompany children 5-year-old and younger.
The school asks families to fill out a short confidential survey in order to make there is enough food available and to avoid wasting.
The free meals may be picked up at the following school locations:
- Rossiter Elementary: 11:00 am to 11:30 am
- Four Georgians Elementary: 11:00 am to 11:30 am
- Broadwater Elementary: 11:45am to 12:15 pm
- Warren Elementary: 11:50 am to 12:20 pm
- Bryant Elementary: 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm
- Smith Elementary: 12:45 pm to 1:15 pm
- Central Elementary: 1:15 pm to 2:00 pm
- Kessler Elementary: 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm