HELENA, Mont. - Starting Monday, Jan. 24, students and staff at Helena Public Schools will be required to wear a mask while inside during school hours.
Helena Public Schools Superintendent, Rex Weltz says absence rates for students and staff are higher than they have ever been in the last two years.
“While we have more tools to prevent sickness than ever before, including vaccines and antiviral medications, the sheer volume of infection is disrupting our schools and community,” Superintendent Weltz said. “We are dangerously close to moving to remote due to staff shortages.”
Masks are also being highly recommended for activities outside of the regular school day.
The requirement will be in place to get everyone through what Superintendent Weltz says is the worst of Omicron and that it will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.
Parents are asked to send their students to school with a high-quality mask. If your child needs a mask, you are asked to contact your school nurse.
“Despite the challenges we’ll face over the next few weeks, I’m heartened by the fact that we are learning to live with COVID. As we make the necessary adjustments – including masking, rescheduling non-essential staff meetings, and shifting meetings to remote format when possible – our district remains focused on our mission of academic excellence and continuous improvement,” Superintendent Weltz said.
“I remain deeply grateful to our families, staff, and community for helping us keep COVID at bay so we can keep our schools focused on kids.”
You can read the full letter from Superintendent Weltz here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.