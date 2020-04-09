MISSOULA - Kindergarten and first grade teachers at Hellgate Elementary School created a video of them dancing at home, getting their students ready to "kick off" the weekend as they social distance.
In the video, the teachers recorded themselves dancing to the song Footloose by Kenny Loggins to remind their students how much they miss and care about them.
The video was organized by the kindergarten through first grade music teacher Cailin Barr who got the inspiration from other surrounding schools doing similar ideas.
At the beginning of the video, there is a message that reads:
"Dear kindergarteners and first graders, your teachers at Hellgate want you to know that we miss you and are thinking of you! We hope you take the time this weekend to kick off your shoes and get a little...FOOTLOOSE"